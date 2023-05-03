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Is This Normal? “I Don’t Know Where to Look When I’m Talking to Someone”

Do I stare at their left eye? Forehead? Lips? The pimple on their chin?

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Oct 16, 2019
don't know where to look while talking to someone
Illustration by Shreyaa Krritika Das
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SocietyCulturecognition
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

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