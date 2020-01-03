share
Oxford Announces ‘Samvidhaan’ as Hindi Word of the Year 2019

“The year 2019 witnessed the Constitution of India, in a way, truly became a people’s document, given to the people by the people.”

Rajvi Desai
Jan 30, 2020
samvidhaan zindabad
Image Credit: Constitution of India
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

