share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

In Photos: Women and Queer Protesters Lead Anti‑NRC‑CAA March in Delhi

“We the people elect our government; the government doesn’t get to select who belongs to India,” activist Kavita Krishnan said.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jan 3, 2020
anti-NRC-CAA protest
A Muslim woman protester carries an anti-NRC-CAA slogan on her back during a protest led by women and queer activists in Delhi on Jan. 3, 2019. (Image Credit: Rajvi Desai)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticeNRC-CAA
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related