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Is This Normal?: “I Love the Smell of Gasoline”

The pungent, chemical odor consists of hydrocarbons that suppress the nervous system and cause feelings of relaxation and euphoria.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jan 27, 2020
gasoline smells so good
Image Credit: GQ
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SocietyCultureIs This Normal?
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

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