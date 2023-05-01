share
The Swdl
Ovulation Cramps Aren’t Discussed as Often as Menstrual Cramps. Are They Normal?

Ovulation cramps can not only be perfectly normal, but there’s even a name for them in German: “mittelschmerz,” or middle pain.

Devrupa Rakshit
Apr 13, 2023
ovulation cramps
Image Credit: dreamstime
BodiesHealthperiod pain
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

