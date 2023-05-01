share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Can Mental Illnesses Make PMS Worse?

Research has consistently shown that individuals with a history of mental health disorders are more likely to experience severe PMS.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 6, 2023
can mental illness worsen PMS
Image Credit: Istock/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthmental health
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related