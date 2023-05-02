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Overrated, Not: Reality TV

However contrived, managed, or heavily produced, reality TV offers a glimpse into our own dark hearts — reflecting our own desires back to us and performing a ritual of emotional purging on behalf of a society too...

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 17, 2022
are reality shows overrated?
Image credit: E! Entertainment
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SocietyCultureentertainment
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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