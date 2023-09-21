share
The Swdl
Overrated, Not: Reality TV

However contrived, managed, or heavily produced, reality TV offers a glimpse into our own dark hearts — reflecting our own desires back to us and performing a ritual of emotional purging on behalf of a society too...

Rohitha Naraharisetty
Jul 17, 2022
Image credit: E! Entertainment
SocietyCultureentertainment
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

