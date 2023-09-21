share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Actor Realizes Dream of Being Despotic in Unlikely Casting

This week in The Buzz Cut: an actor represents an unlikely politician, and two TV showrunners achieve win for diversity.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 16, 2022
kangana ranaut indira gandhi
Image Credit: Manikarnika Films
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeopleentertainment
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related