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The Buzz Cut: Actor Realizes Dream of Being Despotic in Unlikely Casting

This week in The Buzz Cut: an actor represents an unlikely politician, and two TV showrunners achieve win for diversity.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 16, 2022
kangana ranaut indira gandhi
Image Credit: Manikarnika Films
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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