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Overrated, Not: Boy Bands

Boy bands offer an alternative masculinity in a toxically heteronormative culture, celebrating love, attraction, and feelings rather than suppressing them.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 20, 2022
why boy bands are not overrated
Image Credit: Getty
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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