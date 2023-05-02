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The Buzz Cut: Govt‑endorsed Film Sets New Standard For Brave Storytelling

This week in The Buzz Cut, a film subverts its way into tax breaks, a movie director smashes patriarchy by singling out black women in tennis, and a woman of color decolonizes.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 19, 2022
kashmir film government endorsed
Image Credits: The Kashmir Files/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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SocietyCulturefilms
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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