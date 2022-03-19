share
The Swdl
The Buzz Cut: Govt‑endorsed Film Sets New Standard For Brave Storytelling

This week in The Buzz Cut, a film subverts its way into tax breaks, a movie director smashes patriarchy by singling out black women in tennis, and a woman of color decolonizes.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 19, 2022
kashmir film government endorsed
Image Credits: The Kashmir Files/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
