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Have Superheroes Become Culturally Obsolete? 

Despite greater diversity, there is a stagnation in how stories about extraordinary people are told.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 18, 2022
superheros cultural relevance
Image Credit: Shutterstock/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
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SocietyCulturecapitalism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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