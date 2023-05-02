share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Have Superheroes Become Culturally Obsolete? 

Despite greater diversity, there is a stagnation in how stories about extraordinary people are told.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 18, 2022
superheros cultural relevance
Image Credit: Shutterstock/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecapitalism
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related