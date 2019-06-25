share
The Swdl
‘Guyliner’: A Brief Cultural History

Guyliner, to this day, remains a tool men use to assert, glorify and celebrate their deviance, often flouting traditional norms of masculinity in the process.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Aug 26, 2020
robert pattinson eyeliner
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle/Getty
Tags
SocietyCulturebeauty
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

