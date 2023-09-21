share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Doctor Diary, Day 10: “Please, Cut Us Some Slack Sometimes. We Are Not God.

“No one has paid attention to remain[ing] cautious. It disappoints me,” she says.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jun 14, 2020
mumbai doctor diary
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related