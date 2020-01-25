share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Women in India at Higher Risk of Death from Covid19 Than Men: Study

Researchers say Indian women’s poor access to healthcare, nutritional status play a role in higher death rates.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jun 15, 2020
more women dying of covid
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle/Sakaltimes
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related