The Swdl
Offering a Shoulder to Cry on – as a Dating Strategy – Is Now Rightfully Called ‘Vulturing’

Vulturing involves circling people on the brink of a breakup, waiting to pounce with insidious intentions upon their wounded hearts.

Devrupa Rakshit
May 21, 2023
Image Credit: iStock
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

