share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is This Normal? ‘I Feel Guilty For Enjoying My Time Off Work’

Perfectionist tendencies can further amplify the impact of societal pressures that induce a fear of falling behind.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 19, 2023
vacation guilt
Image Credit: Alamy/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureburnout
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related