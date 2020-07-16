share
New Primate Species Discovered In Myanmar Already Facing Extinction

The Popa langur is at risk from habitat loss and hunting, with numbers already down to about 250 individuals.

Devrupa Rakshit
Nov 12, 2020
Image Credit: CNN
