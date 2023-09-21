share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Himalayan Ice Melt Is Speeding Up Due to Dust Pollution from Africa, Asia

Snow typically reflects sunlight, keeping the ice underneath cool, but a layer of dust is trapping heat in mountain snow.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Nov 5, 2020
himalayas are melting
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentclimate change
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related