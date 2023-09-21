share
The Swdl
India Gets C+ on Evaluation of Government’s Progress on Fossil Fuel Cuts

The Indian government is “poor” at transparency about its fossil fuel support and “weak” at following through on energy pledges, a new report concludes.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Nov 11, 2020
India's fossil fuel use
Image credit: energyinfrapost.com
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

