share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Life‑sized Robot Dolphins Designed to Replace Real Dolphins in Captivity

Our entertainment cannot be a sufficient justification for keeping animals in captivity, which diminishes their quality of life, and in the case of dolphins, also reduces their lifespans.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 16, 2020
robot dolphins
This image represents an actual, animatronic dolphin. (Image Credit: Damian Patkowski)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureScienceethics
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related