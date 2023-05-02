share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Nanoplastics ‘Damage’ Human Organ Cells, Affecting Vital Functions: Study

Researchers observed that while nanoplastic particles — omnipresent in nature and the food web — didn’t kill organ cells entirely, they disrupted major metabolic functions.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Sep 20, 2022
nanoplastics organ damage
Image Credit: Denise D’souza for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthmicroplastics
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related