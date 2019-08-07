share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Difference Between a ‘Kink’ and a ‘Fetish’

While all fetishes are kinks, not all kinks are fetishes.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 17, 2022
difference between kink and fetish
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexconsent
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related