share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

‘Breakthrough’ Treatment Cures 5 People of an Autoimmune Disease

The results are “phenomenal” as they hold implications for treating people living with lupus, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Sep 16, 2022
lupus treatment
Image Credit: AFP/Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthautoimmune disorders
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related