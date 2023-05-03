share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

More Than Half of Indian Parents Want Their Children To Become Teachers, Survey Finds

But which children, exactly, are we encouraging?

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Nov 12, 2018
More Than Half of Indian Parents Want Their Children To Become Teachers, Survey Finds
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureeducation
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related