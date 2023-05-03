share
The Swdl
What It’s Like to Live With: Physical Disability in the Times of Covid19

“I need help reaching the sink. How many times can I ask for help to wash my hands?”

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Mar 27, 2020
what's it like to live with physical disability
Image Credit: Getty Images
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

