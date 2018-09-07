share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Keeping My Last Name After Marriage Was Inevitable, But Not Easy

A writer wonders why women still have to negotiate their identities.

written by
Priyanka Sacheti
published
Sep 9, 2018
keeping your last name after marriage
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureessay
AuthorPriyanka Sacheti

Priyanka Sacheti is a writer based in Bangalore, India. Raised in Oman and educated in United Kingdom, she has been been published in The Guardian, Art Slant, Adventure, Gulf News, and Brownbook, among others. She is presently an editor at Mashallah News. Her literary work has appeared in various literary journals and anthologies. She tweets @priyankasacheti1 and collects her writing at priyankasacheti.contently.com.

Related