share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Do Shows Like ‘The Office’ Have a Place in a Post #MeToo World?

Hotstar’s ‘The Office’ Hindi reboot brings back a beloved — sexual harasser?

written by
Meghalee Mitra
published
Jul 31, 2019
Hotstar's The Office brings back a beloved sexual predator
Image Credit: ‘The Office’ (2019) BBC Studios India Applause Entertainment
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyhomophobiasexism
AuthorMeghalee Mitra

Meghalee Mitra writes like her life depends on it. She smells books for a living, and believes that there is magic in the alleyways of her Kolkata neighborhood. Among other genres, she also writes about Netflix in a secret attempt to justify the addiction. When taking a break from hyper anxiety, and bunjee jumping on patriarchy, she also likes to breathe.

Related