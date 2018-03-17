What Google Search Tells Us About the State of Indian Marriage

Indians are obsessed with weddings. Arranged union or love match, the message is: You’re not complete until you’ve been united with another person, another family.

Completion doesn’t leave much room for imagining a ‘next,’ but inevitably, there is an epilogue to wedded bliss – the marriage itself, the movement of two people and personalities, often supplemented by children, in orbital dances over many years. What happens then?

To find out, we turned to that omniscient algorithm, Google. We used its autofill function to find out what Indians think about their marriages and spouses, typing in the following phrases to see how we most often complete them:

My wife/husband…

When your wife/husband…

Husband/wife is…

Husband/wife should…

Does a husband/wife…

I want my wife/husband to…

I can’t tell my husband/wife…

When your marriage

Marriage is…

Marriage means…

In a marriage…

My marriage is…

Marriage how to…

Here’s what we found out.

There is a strong showing of searches that speak to a fairly traditional and idealised vision of wedded bliss:

My husband is my strength

Wife is always right

Wife should come first

Husband/wife is god

Husband is my best friend

Husband/wife is best friend

My husband is the best

Husband/Wife is life

My husband/wife is my life

Marriage is beautiful

But that vision isn’t fully doing it for many married Indians, who are turning to Google (if not their spouses) to explore their sexual fantasies.

We’re guessing much of this is inspired by the ‘cuckold’ variety of pornography…

And here, 50 Shades of Gray seems to have left a mark…

But if those searches show the different extremes of what Indians dream of from marriage, other searches show what they’re yearning for and missing. If Google is anything to go by (debatable), married men and women in India want the same things from their spouses — respect, understanding and support — but feel they aren’t getting it.

Husband/wife should understand wife/husband

Husband should respect his wife/wife should respect her husband

When your wife/husband hurts you

When your wife/husband ignores you

Husband is not supportive

Husband should support his wife

Even worse, they feel unable to express their emotional needs with each other.

I can’t tell my husband/wife how I feel

I can’t tell my husband/wife I want a divorce

I can’t tell my husband/wife I cheated

I can’t tell my husband I love him

And even worse, there is a strong subset of searches that speak to patriarchal oppression and outright abuse:

When your husband hits you

When your husband beats you

Husband is the head of the family

Wife is not a maid

Wife should do for husband

Wife should listen to husband

Wife should obey her husband

Does a husband own his wife

Does a wife belong to her husband

At this point, it’s hardly surprising that the most common searches we found about spouses and marriage are about marital trouble, infidelity and divorce.

Marriage how to fall in love again

Marriage how to make it work

Marriage how to fight fair

Marriage how to keep the fire burning

Marriage how to stop fighting

My husband/wife is cheating on me

When your husband/wife is cheating

My marriage is falling apart

When your marriage is in trouble

When your marriage is dead

When your marriage isn’t working

When your marriage is over signs

My marriage is making me depressed

My marriage is killing my spirit

In a marriage but feel lonely

In a marriage what is abandonment

In a marriage alone

In a marriage without intimacy

#perspective, right?

Which means this next group of common searches makes sense — people seeking information on legal processes, often the legalities of divorce.

Does a wife have to pay alimony

Does a wife automatically get half

Does a husband have to pay alimony

Does a husband have to pay maintenance to his wife

Does a husband have to pay maintenance

Does a wife get maintenance

Marriage how to change name

Does a wife count as a dependent

Does a wife/husband need power of attorney

And then there are the (presumably) ladies Googling this:

Not if he’s dead, girlfriend. Just ask the women Googling this: