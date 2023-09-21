share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Perfumes in Cosmetic Products Could Irritate Your Skin

The fragrant components of these products can cause allergies, pain and contact dermatitis.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jul 8, 2019
cosmetics allergy
The ingredients used to create perfumes are also skin irritants.
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthallergies
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related