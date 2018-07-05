share
The Swdl
The History of Birth Control in India Was Never About Empowerment

We need to make sure its future is.

Kiran Kumbhar
Jul 8, 2018
AuthorKiran Kumbhar

Kiran Kumbhar is a former physician who now studies history of medicine at Harvard University. His primary research looks at the cultural history of medicine and of the patient-doctor relationship in post-1947 India. He also writes on public health and Indian history, and has been published in the Times of India, The Wire, and Scroll among others. His articles can be found at kirankumbhar.com.

