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Long Working Hours Pose a “Serious Health Hazard”: WHO

The surge in remote working during Covid19 also increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, experts say.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 17, 2021
are long working hours bad for health
Image Credit: iStock
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BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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