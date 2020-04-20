share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why is Lockdown Boredom Pushing People to Smoke, Drink and Snack More?

Our bodies are yearning for a hit of dopamine, the ‘happy hormone.’

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 22, 2020
covid19 boredom
Image Credit: PikPng
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindaddiction
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related