share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Linguists Declare the 2010s the Decade of the Pronoun

“The personal expression of gender identity has become an increasing part of our shared discourse,” the American Dialect Society said.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jan 22, 2020
they pronoun
Image Credit: Robin Rayne Nelson
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturelanguage
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related