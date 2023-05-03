share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Using People’s Preferred Gender Pronouns Is Respectful, Not Weird

We’d all hate to be referred to by a pronoun that feels wrong.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Dec 19, 2018
respecting gender pronouns
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityLGBTQIA+
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related