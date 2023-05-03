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The Buzz Cut: James Bond Producer Says 007 Will Never Be a Woman

Plus, 8th-grade star Elsie Fisher, disappointed with Oscar nominees, declared her own awards.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jan 18, 2020
james bond 007 woman
Image Credit: Getty
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AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

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