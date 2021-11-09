share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Let Nobody Repeat George Floyd’s Last Words: Delhi HC

The court noted the police didn’t have the right to use custodial violence even while conducting interrogations.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 9, 2021
george floyd Delhi HC
Image Credit: Delhi HC
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticecustodial violence
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related