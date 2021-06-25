share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Telangana HC Orders Inquiry into Dalit Woman’s Death in Police Custody

An inspector and two constables were suspended in connection with the death of Mariyamma, who was arrested in a robbery case.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jun 25, 2021
telangana hc judicial probe dalit woman
Image credit: Flickr
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticecaste
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related