The Swdl
Gender‑Sensitive Training Manual May ‘Traumatize’ Students, Says a Complaint to Child Rights Body

The teachers’ manual may cause students “psychological trauma” by talking about gender neutral policies, a complaint said.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Nov 3, 2021
NCERT gender sensitive manual
Image Credit: archive.org
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

