The Swdl
France Bans Chokehold Arrest Amid Protests Against Police Brutality

Minneapolis, the city where George Floyd was killed, has also completely banned neck restraints.

Devrupa Rakshit
Jun 10, 2020
chokehold ban police
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle/BeginningBJJ
Tags
PowerPoliticsracism
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

