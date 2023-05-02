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The Buzz Cut: First Ever Good Use Case for Metaverse Found as Singer Purchases ‘Balle Balle Land’

This week in ‘The Buzz Cut,’ a Punjabi pop singer saves tech, an author procrastinates, and the Supreme Court discusses important things.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 26, 2022
daler mehndi balle balle land
Image Credit: Daler Mehndi Youtube/ Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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