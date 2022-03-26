share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: First Ever Good Use Case for Metaverse Found as Singer Purchases ‘Balle Balle Land’

This week in ‘The Buzz Cut,’ a Punjabi pop singer saves tech, an author procrastinates, and the Supreme Court discusses important things.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Mar 26, 2022
daler mehndi balle balle land
Image Credit: Daler Mehndi Youtube/ Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeopleCulture
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related