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The Enduring Power of Clichés, Explained

Clichés have earned a bad rep, but they reflect essential truths familiar to all of us.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Mar 26, 2022
why we use cliches
Image Credits: Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
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SocietyCulturelanguage
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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