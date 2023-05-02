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It’s Okay: To Be Highly Competitive

Competitiveness can be a social motivator that drives personal growth.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jan 31, 2021
is competition good
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
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SocietyCultureIt's Okay
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

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