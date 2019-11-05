share
The Swdl
In India, People Who Speak the Same Language Have Similar DNA: Study

A new study of India’s genetic diversity flies in the face of previous, Euro-centric research that held the closer people live to each other, the more similar their genomes.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 28, 2021
do languages have a role to play in india's genetics
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

