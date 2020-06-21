share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

It’s Okay: To Be Disorganized, Messy At Work

Sometimes, clarity is in being a slob, and that’s fine.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 21, 2020
how can I stop being messy?
Image credit: Wikipedia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureIt's Okay
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related