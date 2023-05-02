share
It’s Okay: Not to Take the High Road in Arguments

When taking the high road means suppressing emotions, the risks to health and well-being aren’t worth it.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Nov 8, 2020
taking the high road
Image credit: pixels.com
Tags
SocietyCultureIt's Okay
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

