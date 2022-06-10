share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

All You Need to Know About Social Anxiety

Pop culture representations belie the seriousness of social anxiety and how it can change the way people lead their lives.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 10, 2022
what is social anxiety?
Image credits: iStock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthmental health
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related