share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Claudia Goldin Wins Nobel Prize in Economics For Her Work on Women’s Pay

Claudia Goldin, a Harvard University professor, was awarded the 2023 Nobel economics prize for “having advanced our understanding of women’s labor market outcomes.”

written by
Ananya Singh
published
Oct 10, 2023
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeople
AuthorAnanya Singh

Ananya Singh is a Senior Staff Writer at TheSwaddle. She has previously worked as a journalist, researcher and copy editor. Her work explores the intersection of environment, gender and health, with a focus on social and climate justice.

Related