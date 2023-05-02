share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is This Normal? “I Hate Music”

While some people can’t derive pleasure from music, others with hypersensitive hearing even find musical beats painful.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 26, 2021
why some people don't like music
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureIs This Normal?
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related