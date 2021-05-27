share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What It’s Like To Live With: Bipolar Disorder

“I know it’s just something I have to live with, but medication and therapy have made it easier.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 28, 2021
what is it like living with bipolar disorder
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related