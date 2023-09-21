share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Some People Love Sad Music — And Others Don’t

Called the “paradox of pleasurable sadness,” sad music tends to evoke nostalgia and wonder in some people.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 28, 2021
why people like sad music
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturemental health
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related